SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles Wednesday morning in Spring Valley, one of which fled the scene, authorities said.



The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. near the intersection of Jamacha Boulevard and Whitestone Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.



Details about the crash were scarce, but investigators believe the unidentified pedestrian was struck by two vehicles, one that remained at the scene and one that fled following the collision, Doerr said.



The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.



No details about the vehicles or drivers involved were immediately available.