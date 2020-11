A man in his twenties was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday.

SAN DIEGO — One person died Sunday, Nov. 22, in a shooting at the Linda Vista Rec Center just after 11 a.m.

First responders head to the 7000 Block of Levant Street. San Diego police said a man in his twenties was shot in the head, then pronounced dead at local hospital.

A soccer tournament was taking place nearby.