Former Hoover High School student wounded in shooting in Teralta East neighborhood

A former Hoover High School student was shot in the Teralta East neighborhood and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to police.

SAN DIEGO — A person was wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego police were called to the 4200 block of 44th Street in the Teralta East neighborhood around 3:53 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to police.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered one man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

San Diego police told CBS 8 that the victim who was shot is a former Hoover High School student.

The shooting happened about a block and a half away from Hoover High School, but it's unknown if any staff or current students from the school were involved.

Hoover High School students were dismissed at 3:35 p.m., according to their bell schedule posted online, and the school was not placed on lockdown due to the nearby shooting.

No suspect description or suspects were named in the crime.

The condition of the man shot is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.