Pickup truck driver at-large after hitting, killing woman in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a 60-year-old woman on Thursday, December 10 at approximately 5:01 p.m.

According to CHP, a married couple was walking near the 2700 block of Gird Road in Fallbrook north of Laketree Drive.

"A pickup truck approached from the rear traveling northbound," said Mark Latulippe of the California Highway Patrol. "The truck left the roadway to the right onto the dirt shoulder and struck the female. The truck stopped at the scene momentarily and then fled continuing northbound on Gird Road."

North County Fire tried to save the woman, but she died. The woman's 60-year-old husband was not injured.

CHP described the truck as an older pickup truck in a dark color that will likely have damage to the right front side.

Traffic lanes were expected to be blocked in the area pending processing of the scene by the CHP and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call (858) 637-3800.