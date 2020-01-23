SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than a week after a 106-year-old WWII veteran had his classic Cadillac stolen in North Sacramento, police not only recovered the car, but also made an arrest in connection to the theft, police officials announced Wednesday.

Sacramento Police officials announced the arrest of James King, 43, just a couple days after somebody turned in the classic car.

"We want to take this opportunity to again thank the community for sharing this information and keeping an eye out for Curly [Bunfill's] car," read a Facebook post from the police department. "That played an integral role in solving this case. And a special thanks to Central Valley Tow for getting the car back to Curly safe and sound!"

Curly Bunfill, a three-time Purple Heart veteran and former stuntman from Sacramento, had his 1956 Cadillac El Dorado stolen last week. Curly nicknamed the Bermuda Blue-colored classic "Rita Hayworth" after the Hollywood actress and dancer Rita Hayworth who gifted it to him.

The classic car had multiple car show trophies inside when it was stolen, as well as the keys to the car.

