SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man was fatally shot near an East Village intersection and police Tuesday were searching for the gunman and vehicle involved.



Dispatchers received reports shortly before 11:40 p.m. Monday of a shooting near the intersection of 17th and J streets, just west of Interstate 5, according to San Diego police.



The man was walking near the intersection when he was shot twice by a gunman, who fled in a vehicle last seen heading southbound on 17th Street, Officer Robert Heims said.



The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left bicep and upper right hip, Heims said.



The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was later pronounced dead, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.



No suspect or vehicle descriptions were immediately available.



Detectives with the San Diego Police Department's homicide unit were investigating the shooting.