SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway Wednesday after a man was found stabbed to death outside a gas station in Carlsbad.



It happened just before 2 a.m. at the ARCO ampm gas station on Tamarack Avenue near Interstate 5 and Jefferson Street.



The man was transported to Scripps La Jolla where he later died.



Police are searching for two suspects that witnesses reported seeing running from the scene of the stabbing.



Tamarack Avenue is blocked between I-5 and Jefferson St.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.