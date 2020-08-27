Police investigate after woman's body found on Chula Vista street

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Thursday after a woman’s body was found in Chula Vista, according to police.
The woman's body was discovered in the street just after midnight on 2nd Avenue and Shasta Street, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
Officers are sweeping the scene and questioning people in the neighborhood.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
