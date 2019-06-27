SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run in Encanto that damaged several parked vehicles and left a residential street cluttered with debris.



Police responded to the scene on the 6500-block of Akins Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a gate and multiple vehicles, including a van, were seriously damaged, according to authorities. The van was hit so hard that it flipped over. The suspect was driving a white Dodge Charger, witnesses say, and drove away from the scene.



Neighbors believe the driver was traveling around 90 miles per hour when he crashed into the other vehicles, according to reports. A resident's yard was covered in debris from the wreckage.

Witnesses told police the driver could have been intoxicated, the San Diego Police Department reported, but there are no current details about the suspect.



Two vehicles were towed from the scene and the traffic division of the San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident.