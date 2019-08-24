SAN DIEGO — A woman's nude body was discovered floating in the water near Fiesta Island on Saturday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., a visitor discovered what appeared to be a body in the water, just offshore from the island. San Diego police and fire-rescue personnel responded to the scene and found the body on the south side of Fiesta Island. Fire-rescue personnel removed the body from the water and pronounced the victim dead.

Although there were no obvious traumatic injuries, homicide investigators were called to the scene out of an abundance of caution, police said.

"Very little is known about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death at this time," Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department said in a statement.

The victim has not yet been identified, but was described as a possible Hispanic female in her 40's or 50's, Dobbs said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.