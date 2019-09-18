SAN DIEGO —

Homicide detectives Wednesday were investigating the death of a man who was found inside a La Mesa home.



Deputies responded to a request to assist fire department personnel around 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 10900 block of Explorer Road, near Bobby Lane, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Ted Greenawald said.



The victim was a man, Greenawald said, adding that the victim's name and age were not immediately available.



Detectives were interviewing someone and were not looking for additional suspects, the lieutenant said. It was unclear if anyone was arrested and no further details were immediately available.



Explorer Road remains closed in both directions for the homicide investigation. The streets are not expected to reopen until 9 a.m. at the earliest, Lt. Greenwald said.





