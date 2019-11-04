ESCONDIDO, Calif. — The Escondido Police Department will hold a news conference with FBI and ATF agents Thursday to announce a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a mosque that was the subject of an arson attack and vandalism.

It happened last month, at the Islamic Center of Escondido on West Sixth Avenue. Seven people were inside the building when they noticed a fire had been set to the outside of the mosque.

The fire caused minor damage to the exterior of the mosque and graffiti was left on the building, which made reference to the New Zealand terrorist attacks.

Anyone with information about this case, is encouraged to call the Escondido Police Department.

