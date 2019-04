Medics are responding to San Ysidro after police fired shots at a suspect who was said to have an AK-47.

The man retrieved the weapon from a nearby trailer park and was walking in the area of the 100 block of Calle Primera in San Ysidro according to SDPD.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Willow Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown, but SDPD has since said the lockdown was lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.