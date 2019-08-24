CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people were arrested Friday after Chula Vista police shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary. Police served a search warrant Friday morning on the dispensary located less than a quarter-mile from an elementary school.

The Chula Vista SWAT team was called to the illegal marijuana dispensary after officers say those inside initially refused to come out.

“All marijuana dispensaries in the city of Chula Vista are illegal and unlicensed,” said CVPD Lieutenant Dan Peak. “This particular dispensary had generated a lot of complaints from the community.”

CVPD was trying to serve a search warrant and close the city's 10th illegal dispensary. Officers also pointed out the location’s close proximity to an elementary school.

Inside officers found products like candy they say could be marketed toward underage buyers. Investigators also found a security guard - and convicted felon - in possession of a gun, and an illegal magnetic door.

“In the event [of a] fire or other emergency, these locks would prevent you from exiting quickly,” said Lt. Peak."Of course, these are not to code or any type of building standards. Any citizens that go into these businesses: you're putting your health at risk.”

This is the fourth illegal dispensary shut down in San Diego County in two days.

On Thursday, deputies raided three in Spring Valley seizing 140 pounds of marijuana and cannabis products and arresting an employee. Dispensaries are also illegal in unincorporated areas. At least one was on weedmaps.com along with the Chula Vista location raided Friday. The website allows users to find dispensaries statewide but announced Thursday it will stop advertising unlicensed businesses by the end of the year.

A legal industry group projects that could cause about half of the illegal dispensaries to close.

“The Chula Vista Police Department takes these illegal dispensaries serious,” said Peak. “They pose significant health concerns for citizens that frequent these places.”