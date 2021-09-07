Police respond to stabbing at Oceanside home

A man allegedly stabbed his sister who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to police.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police responded to a stabbing at a home Tuesday night, according to Tom Bussey with the Oceanside Police Department. The incident was reported just after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Leon Street.

A man allegedly stabbed his sister who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Bussey. Her condition was also unknown as of Tuesday night.

A crisis negotiating team and SWAT were at the scene late Tuesday trying to make contact with the man and get him out of the house. Police said the man possibly had mental health issues.

Police asked that people avoid the area.