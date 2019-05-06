SAN DIEGO — Police Wednesday were searching for a man and a woman who robbed their therapist at her Carlsbad home and fled in her SUV.



Dispatchers received a call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman who reported that she was a therapist and had just been robbed by two clients at her home in the 2800 block of Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.



The victim, whose name was withheld, told officers that the man and the woman arrived at her home around 9:45 p.m., then one of them pulled out a black handgun and demanded cash from her, Reyes said.



She complied and the pair fled in her black 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash, Reyes said.



No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available, nor did police release their names.



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects or the SUV was asked to call Carlsbad police at 760-931-2197.