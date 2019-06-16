LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa police were searching for a suspect Sunday morning after he lead officers on a car chase and jumped from a bridge to escape apprehension, according to authorities.The incident began around 9 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull a car over for a traffic violation in the area of Murray Drive and Water Street.

The male driver refused to stop the vehicle which had another male and two females inside. A short pursuit followed and as the car was going over a nearby bridge the driver exited the vehicle while it was in motion and jumped from the side of the bridge to an embankment below.

The other three occupants of the car were detained, according to La Mesa Police Sergeant Tim Purdy.

Authorities have not been able to locate the driver and are not sure if he was injured in the jump, which Purdy estimated to be 25 feet down. The sergeant gave the suspect description as a black male with long dreadlocks wearing a white shirt and black pants.