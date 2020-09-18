Police search for suspect involved in fatal shooting in Talmadge

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A shooting in Talmadge left one person dead Friday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.



The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on El Cajon Blvd. and Euclid Avenue, according to police.



Police said someone shot a man in the chest. Medics took the victim to a hospital where he later died from the severity of wounds.



Investigators say the suspect took off in a silver Dodge Charger. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.



Officials urged people who live in the area to remain secured indoors until further notice and advised others to avoid the area pending resolution of the incident.



If you have any information, call San Diego police.