SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for burglars who crashed into a Walgreens in the Midway area, then took off with an ATM early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. at Midway and Rosecrans.

According to police, a silver pickup truck crashed through the front of the store where two employees were inside, then a white van showed up and multiple people jumped out and grabbed the ATM and threw it in the back of the truck and took off.

Police believe they have found both vehicles involved unoccupied in the 2100 block of Hancock Street. They also found the ATM with the cash missing.

No description of the suspects was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.