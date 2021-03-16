Police searching for man suspected of shooting a bounty hunter in Chula Vista

Police said Christopher Marquez was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle. If he is spotted in the community, please immediately call 911.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday are searching for a man suspected of shooting and wounding a bounty hunter in Chula Vista, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

The shooting happened Monday around 8:40 p.m., when a group of bounty hunters arrived at a home near the 600 block of East J Street to serve a warrant for a man who was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Marquez of San Diego. Marquez was wanted on a parole hold and for failure to yield, according to police.

CVPD received a report from the recovery agents advising they’d been shot at by Marquez in front of the home. One of the agents was shot several times. Police said the wounds are not life threatening and the agent is in stable condition.

Police responded to the scene and based on the circumstances, the SWAT team was notified. Officers were able to get all the occupants inside the home out safely, but were unable to determine if Marquez was still inside the home.

SWAT officers entered the home at around 7 a.m. and searched the residence and did not find Marquez.

Police said Marquez was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle. He was last seen headed back toward the home wearing dark clothing. It is unclear where Marquez may have gone. It is believed he took off on foot.