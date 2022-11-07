Police searching for suspects after 14-year-old killed in City Heights shooting

Police believe the male suspects left southbound on 37th Street in a light-colored sedan.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that left a 14-year-old dead in City Heights. The shooting happened at Polk Avenue and 37th Street around 1:30 pm Sunday, according to police.

Lieutenant Jud Campbell said the victim was found on the sidewalk with at least one gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics performed life saving measures but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was shot by a group of men who they believe left southbound on 37th Street in a light-colored sedan.

"It happened so close to home. I feel so sorry for the parents and loved ones," said City Heights resident Bianca Ramirez.

She lives around the block from where the shooting happened. As a mother, she says the tragedy is unimaginable

"Having kids that age, even if I didn't have kids, it would still touch home because it's tragic and sad," she said.

She's lived in City Heights for 13 years and said shootings have started happening much more often.

"It's happening more frequently it's like reliving the 90s it was a big era of gangs and shootings," she said.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and collect information.

"It's the middle of the day. It's a residential neighborhood there could be people that heard things maybe a small detail something to help us understand what happened and what caused this young man to lose his life," Lt. Campbell said.