Police seek tips after hit-and-run driver struck 2 people on scooters in East Village

Police said the two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who hit two people on scooters in the East Village, then took off, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning on 13th and Market streets.

Police said the two victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the hit-and-run vehicle is a white-colored Ford SUV.

Authorities shut down 13th and Market Street for the crash investigation.