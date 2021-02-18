Police seek tips on 40-year-old unsolved murder in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities Thursday released an artist's rendering in hopes of identifying a man whose body was found in a burning dumpster outside of a Scripps Ranch grocery store nearly four decades ago.



About 5 a.m. on Sept. 28, 1981, employees at Big Bear Super Market on Mira Mesa Bouelvard near Scripps Ranch Boulevard called 911 after smelling smoke coming from the back of the business, according to San Diego police.



Firefighters arrived to find a trash dumpster ablaze near the loading dock area and found the body when the flames were extinguished.



In a video released by the SDPD, retired San Diego Fire-Rescue Metro Arson Strike Team investigator Larry Carlson said he determined that the body had been placed in the dumpster "and gasoline was used to accelerate a fire designed to destroy the evidence of the man's body."