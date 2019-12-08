A shooting near Chicano Park left one teen wounded Monday, according to San Diego police.



The gunfire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the area of Kearney Avenue and Sampson Street in Logan Heights, according to San Diego police.

Three young men were walking along when a car pulled up and opened fire, SDPD said.



Medics took the victim, described only as male, to UCSD Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but was said to be in stable condition, police said.



No description of the shooter or shooters was immediately available.