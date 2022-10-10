Police: Woman breaking things in San Ysidro home prompts SWAT standoff

Authorities put nearby La Miranda Elementary School into lockdown status as a precaution as classes got underway there for the day.

SAN DIEGO — A woman who was allegedly breaking windows and other things at a San Ysidro home early Monday refused to surrender when police arrived, prompting a SWAT standoff that continued through the late morning.

The disturbance was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Avenida de la Madrid, just west of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 905, according to the San Diego Police Department.

After officers tried in vain for about an hour to persuade the suspect -- who was believed to be alone in the residence and wielding a knife at times -- to exit the house unarmed, police called in special weapons and tactics personnel, SDPD spokesman Scott Lockwood said.

It was unclear what might have prompted the woman's alleged destructive outburst.

The law enforcement standoff was ongoing in the late morning, Lockwood said.

Update #1



Please be advised this incident is NOT happening at La Mirada Elementary. https://t.co/PhxlfxmVch — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 10, 2022

When students are released, parents can meet their children at 179 Diza Street at the Colonel Salomon Community Activity Center. pic.twitter.com/3lu7OJYska — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 10, 2022