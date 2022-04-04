Preliminary hearing for man accused of killing a valet outside Pendry Hotel

The Gaslamp Quarter shooting happened in April 2021.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary hearing was underway on Monday for the man accused of shooting and killing a valet outside the Pendry Hotel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter.

In April 2021, Justice Boldin, 28, was working as a valet at the Pendry San Diego Hotel when Travis Sarreshteh allegedly began shooting. Boldin died at the scene and police say Sarreshteh then walked away and shot four other men just blocks away. According to police, he used a ghost gun.

Sarreshteh is charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder. Investigators says Sarreshteh shot Boldin for no reason.

"He fired two to three shots, and after he hit the ground, he turned around and shot him again,” said Chris Luciano, who was out walking his dog at the time.

Luciano recalled how Sarreshteh acted, before walking away up Fifth Avenue, where he allegedly continued shooting others along the way.

"Like nothing even happened…very cold," said Luciano.

The four individuals who were also shot that night, survived their injuries.



Vincent Gazzani was among those victims.

He was in town with friends visiting from New York, and claims Sarreshteh yelled at his group to get out of his way, then asked if they were laughing at him.

“He said, 'Are you guys laughing at me?' And that's when the event happened," said Gazzani. "I was shot through the forearm and the chest.”

The prosecution showed surveillance videos gathered from various downtown businesses saying it detailed the sequence of events.

In one clip, you can see someone firing a gun outside the Pendry.

Later, you see the same person walking on Fifth avenue where another shooting took place.

Customers inside a dessert place and nearby restaurant can be seen running for safety.

Later on, law enforcement's helicopter captured the accused shooter running away, before being tackled by two men on the street.

Police officers on bicycles arrived shortly after, and arrested Sarreshteh.

Sarreshteh faces 126 years to life if convicted.