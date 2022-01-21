Preliminary hearing for TikTok star accused of double homicide will resume Monday

The hearing was postponed earlier this month due to medical reasons.

SAN DIEGO — The TikTok star accused of shooting his wife and another man at an East Village high rise last year appeared in court for a status conference Friday morning.

29-year-old Ali Abulaban is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

His preliminary hearing started earlier this month, but was postponed because he had to be medically isolated, possibly due to COVID.

During Friday's status conference, the judge ruled the preliminary hearing can resume Monday.

According to Abulaban's defense attorney, he is being housed in a single cell at the central jail. The judge agreed it's best to keep him there through the weekend to make sure there is no exposure to anything like COVID - before his hearing resumes next week.

The shooting happened at the Spire San Diego high rise in East Village in October 2021. According to prosecutors, the couple was going through a divorce. They have a young daughter.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to resume Monday at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to be finished the same day. The judge will then decide if there's enough evidence against Abulaban for the case to go to trial.

According to prosecutors, the hearing will resume with cross-examination of one of the detectives on the case.

Abulaban's defense attorney declined to comment.