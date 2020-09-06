Attorney for injured Buffalo protester calls President Trump tweet 'utter ridiculousness'

Martin Gugino, 75, suffered a head injury after he was pushed by Buffalo Police officers who were trying to clear Niagara Square from protesters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — President Donald Trump is weighing in on the incident involving a Buffalo protester who was injured following a confrontation with Buffalo Police.

2 On Your Side's Melissa Holmes spoke to Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarbone. She said she would issue a full statement later today, but did say, "The President's tweet is utter ridiculousness. There's no truth to the conspiracy theories and claims. Mr. Gugino has been under attack & the President's tweet ratchets it up."

Gugino is still in the hospital. Zarbone issued this statement on Monday about his recovery.

Martin Gugino is still hospitalized and his condition remains largely unchanged. He is in serious but stable condition. Martin has acknowledged and sincerely appreciates the tremendous outpouring of support he has received nationwide. Martin and his family continue to request privacy as they focus on Martin’s health and recovery.