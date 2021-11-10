Ramona soccer league fields vandalized for third time in a matter of weeks

The Ramona Soccer League posted images of what look like tire tracks to their Facebook page Saturday morning.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Ramona Soccer League are asking for your help Monday after someone vandalized their fields over the weekend.

For the last two nights, someone has taken it upon themselves to vandalize and deface the soccer fields. If you, or... Posted by Ramona Soccer League on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The league says someone vandalized the fields twice last week.

They are asking for anyone with information to message them and said any tips will remain anonymous.

They are also working on new measures to stop this from happening again.