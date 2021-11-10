Ramona soccer league fields vandalized for third time in a matter of weeks

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Officials with the Ramona Soccer League are asking for your help Monday after someone vandalized their fields over the weekend.
The Ramona Soccer League posted images of what look like tire tracks to their Facebook page Saturday morning.
The league says someone vandalized the fields twice last week.
They are asking for anyone with information to message them and said any tips will remain anonymous.
They are also working on new measures to stop this from happening again.
Many people who were upset by this incident reached out to the soccer league in support and left comments on their social media page.