SAN DIEGO — Two people were shot with a BB gun early Sunday in East Village downtown, San Diego police said. Meanwhile, Coronado police said 23 BB gun incidents were reported in the area and caused damage to a business, a home and multiple cars.

Coronado police originally reported 11 incidents via a Facebook post on Sunday but updated the number to 23 with a post on Monday. The posts stated that the BB gun shootings in the area occurred early Sunday morning resulting in damaged car windows. They also said a business owner and homeowner reported shattered windows.

"We anticipate some additional reports for victims whose vehicles have damage, but we have been unable to contact," they wrote.

In their update Coronado Police also shared the surveillance picture below of a vehicle they believe is related to the crimes.

Coronado Police Department via Facebook

City of Coronado Police Department Update from yesterday's BB gun incidents: We currently have 23 victims (22 vehicles & 1 business). We anticipate some additional reports for victims whose vehicles have damage, but we have been...

In East Village, someone fired a BB gun from the rear of a white sedan that drove through the area shortly after midnight Sunday, a witness said.

The shootings happened outside the Omni Hotel on Island Avenue, where two people were hit, and on Park Boulevard, where a vehicle's back window was shot out, according to Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department. A woman was injured in the shootings and treated at the scene. Another victim declined treatment.

A Chicago couple visiting San Diego told News 8 they were walking across a street near Pacific Highway and E Street when the boyfriend Donovan Klein was shot with three BBs in the back. As police were speaking to Klein and his girlfriend Christina, they received a call reporting another nearby BB gun shooting. The couple said the suspect vehicle was a white Chrysler 300.

At 11 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police got a call from a husband and wife walking back from Comic-Con who say they were shot at from a car on 400 West Broadway.

Windows of Coronado business damaged by BB gun shots

KFMB

Windows of Coronado business damaged by BB gun shots

KFMB

Coronado business owners and residents are asked to check surveillance cameras and report any information to Coronado police by calling 619-522-7350.