Reward offered to help police find man accused of robbing Teralta West sandwich shop

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are offering up to $1,000 to help find a man suspected of robbing a Subway restaurant in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego in early February.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers said an unknown man walked into the Subway Restaurant on February 14 around 5:50 p.m. at 4151 El Cajon Boulevard and told the clerk on duty that he would rob him.

According to a press release from San Diego County Crime Stoppers, the suspect reportedly placed his hand in his pants pocket. The clerk believed the suspect possibly had a knife in his pocket.

The suspect, whose name is unknown, demanded cash, and the clerk complied.

Police described the suspect as a medium-built Hispanic man, aged 40 to 45 years old, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with a bald head and stitches. He wore long sleeve dark sweater and pants.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Diego Police Department's Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.