Road-raged man in BMW shoots at man in Ocean Beach after verbal fight

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot at after exiting Interstate 8 in Ocean Beach Saturday morning when a BMW driver who was allegedly driving erratically approached his vehicle and started a verbal altercation.

Authorities were called to Catalina Court, a residential street in Ocean Beach, around 10:25 a.m. following reports that a road-raged man opened fire on another person after an incident that unfolded in lanes of westbound Interstate 8.

"Yea, just coming off the freeway, he was driving erratically, cutting people off, almost hit me. When I confronted him at the light, he [expletive] pulled a pistol out," the victim told Ed Baier, a local San Diego photojournalist.

The suspect described only as an approximately 20-year-old man with dark hair driving a grey two-door BMW sedan without a license plate, fled the scene, California Highway Patrol said.

Video shared with CBS 8 showed a single gunshot hole in the rear quarter panel near the trunk of the victim's Toyota 4Runner. The bullet was still lodged in a hollow point of his vehicle.

California Highway Patrol said if you find yourself in a road-rage incident on the freeway, you should exit the highway as soon as possible, get to a safe location, get a good description of the vehicle you're involved with, and call 911.

San Diego police and California Highway Patrol were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to report details to California Highway Patrol's Border Division by calling 858-293-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

No injuries were reported.