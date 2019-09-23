SAN DIEGO — Police released the names Saturday of robbery suspects taken into custody after a seven-hour standoff at a City Heights apartment.

Officers arrived at the residential complex in the 3600 block of University Avenue on Friday to arrest the suspects about 11 a.m., according to San Diego police. Detectives had received information that the suspects in some recent robberies were staying in the complex.

Detectives set up surveillance and took four people into custody as they left the apartment prior to the SWAT standoff. Two of those were females who were later released, according to police.

Five other males refused to come out of the apartment and forced their way into a neighbor's home, falsely imprisoning a woman and a 2-year-old.

RELATED: Roundup of robbery suspects leads to City Heights SWAT standoff

Eventually, four people surrendered, but one suspect remained inside. With a SWAT team positioned around the building, the barricaded man finally emerged about 5:15 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Friday's standoff ended in the arrests of Christopher Butler, 21; Thunderhawk Foster, 20; Byron Haynes, 19; Daiquiri Nelson, 24; Jaelin Davis, 19; Jeremiah Henry, 23; and Alexander Horton, 22, according to police. Sebastian Baez, 19; and Ebon Johnson, 20; and an underage girl had already been arrested by detectives in connection with the robberies.

Butler, Foster, Davis, Henry and Horton were booked on suspicion of robbery, resisting arrest and false imprisonment. Davis was also charged on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Haynes and Nelson were booked on suspicion of delaying and resisting an officer and false imprisonment.

Between Aug. 23 and Sept. 19, 22 robberies occurred in the Mid-City, Central and Eastern areas of San Diego, as well as in La Mesa and Chula Vista. A handgun was used in two of the crimes, which targeted children.