Rollin' Roots owner suffers vandalism at new Downtown San Diego restaurant after food truck fire

Avonte Hartsfield's new restaurant location was set to open in November but now a window was smashed and the building was vandalized by graffiti.

SAN DIEGO — Nearly after Avonte Hartsfield's popular Rollin Roots food truck burned down, he has suffered another setback. He talked to News 8 Thursday about how this week the window of his new restaurant in downtown San Diego was smashed and vandalized with graffiti.

“First they came and broke the cords to my food truck. The second time they broke into my office and stole a safety deposit. They put a noose in front of my office door. The third time they lit papers on fire in an attempt to put the food truck on fire and the fourth time, they figured out how to set it on fire,” said Hartsfield.

Now he said his new business has been targeted.

“There is no way this is random. There are multiple incidents and they came to my new business. It’s not random,” said Hartsfield.

San Diego police are investigating and still searching for who committed this crime. His new vegan pizza restaurant is still in the works and hadn’t been open yet. He was planning to open the doors next month.

“My parents and everyone are concerned for me. My parents want me to come stay with them. What is the future of my business going to be like? Am I constantly going to have to look over my shoulder?" said Hartsfield.

Now, he is unsure if he will even open his new business at all.

“I’m going back to the drawing board now. I’m reconsidering everything. I can’t continue to do this if I continue to be targeted. It won’t be a fun business for me,” said Hartsfield.

San Diego police say the food truck fire was an accident. Hartsfield is planning to put cameras around his new business. Meanwhile, he is trying to hold his head up high and said he is thankful for the community’s support.