SAN DIEGO — Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, a 59-year-old man hit a center divider on Charger Boulevard with a 2019 Nissan Frontier. He was driving on Balboa Avenue near the Lindbergh Neighborhood Park, according to San Diego police.



According to Office Buttle of SDPD, the man then crossed onto the eastbound side of the street and collided with an oncoming 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by a 33-year-old woman. Her SUV, in turn, crashed into a 2017 Honda Civic and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, Buttle said.



Medics took the driver of the Patriot to a hospital for treatment of a broken femur and evaluated a passenger in her vehicle for complaints of pain. The other three drivers - including a 20-year-old woman and 48-year-old woman - were uninjured, Buttle said.



The driver of the Frontier was arrested on suspicion of DUI. His name was not immediately available.