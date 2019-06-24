SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents Monday announced the recent arrest of a Mexican citizen who allegedly had nearly 10 pounds of cocaine, worth almost $100,000, hidden inside his car.



The driver was identified as a 25-year-old Mexican citizen who possessed a Border Crosser Card, said U.S. Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco.



Francisco added the San Diego County District Attorney's Office would release the suspect*s name.



At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, agents at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on westbound Interstate 8 ordered a second inspection of a silver 2007 Volkswagen Jetta, according to the Border Patrol.



During the inspection a Border Patrol K-9 team examined the vehicle, which resulted in an alert, Francisco said.



Agents discovered four bundles hidden in an after-market compartment inside the dashboard, Francisco said.



Agents removed the four bundles, which weighed 9.88 pounds, Francisco said, adding the substance tested positive for cocaine and was valued at $98,800.



The narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Francisco said, adding the U.S. Border Patrol seized the vehicle.



He added that as of May 31, the San Diego Sector Border Patrol has seized 996.94 pounds of cocaine valued at $9,969,400 during fiscal year 2019.