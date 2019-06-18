Every year, tens of billions of dollars is lost in the United States because of financial elder abuse. Now San Diego County officials are launching a new campaign to prevent more seniors from being taken advantage of.

RELATED: Your Stories Investigation: Chula Vista resident falls for expensive lottery scam

San Diego County District Summer Stephan along with several other local officials announced the campaign Tuesday. They say the countywide initiative was coordinated with banks and credit unions to remind their employees of their legal obligation to report suspected elder financial abuse.

San Diego County District Attorney's Office

“Bank and credit union employees are some of our best eyes and ears for spotting and preventing the exploitation of older and dependent adults,” said District Attorney Stephan. “Employees in financial institutions can make a real difference in the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our community to help protect them from losing their life savings.”

Studies estimate $36.5 billion is lost each year due to the financial exploitation of elders.