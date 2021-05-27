San Diego County leaders order flags flown at half-staff in honor of San Jose shooting victims

An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing nine people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Nathan Fletcher, Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has ordered flags be flown at half-staff Thursday by both entities in remembrance of the lives lost Wednesday from the mass shooting at a transit agency rail yard in San Jose.

Chair Fletcher also issued the following statement:



“Another senseless, preventable shooting has rocked a community and left families grieving, again. Lifting the flags to half-staff is a symbolic gesture we do locally to memorialize and respect the lives lost to violence. After incidents like the one in San Jose or the countless others before it, you feel helpless, you want to do more, and then you realize our federal officials have the authority, but question whether they have the guts to use it. We need their response to this tragedy to be solutions not symbolic. I vow to stand with gun reform leaders in San Diego and across the county to fight for real reform.”

The mass shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in San Jose Wednesday resulted in 10 people, including the gunman, dead. Late Wednesday, Alex Fritch was identified as a ninth victim after he died in the hospital.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings at a light rail facility for the VTA, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“When our deputies went through the door, initially he was still firing rounds. When our deputy saw him, he took his life,” Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters. Deputies “were going through hallways saying, ‘Sheriff’s office!’ He knew at that time that his time for firing shots was over.”