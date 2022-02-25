San Diego County Sheriff's Department searching for woman accused of kidnapping daughter and taking her to Mexico

Wendy Gutierrez, 45, is a Hispanic woman standing 5’4” tall, weighing 120 pounds, bright blue hair and brown eyes.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are both asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who authorities said is accused of kidnapping her young daughter from a Spring Valley school and taking her to Mexico.

Wendy Gutierrez, 45, is a Hispanic woman standing 5’4” tall, weighing 120 pounds, bright blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt, as well as gray and black camouflage cargo pants. She was also carrying an umbrella.

Tuesday, February 22 six-year-old Jolyn Gutierrez was seen walking south from Kempton Elementary School located in the 700 block of Kempton Street in Spring Valley at about 1:15 p.m. School staff reported seeing Wendy Gutierrez, Jolyn's biological mother, walking away with her. Gutierrez does not have custody of Jolyn at this time.

Jolyn Gutierrez is a Hispanic girl standing 3’ tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a mask, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black boots.

Gutierrez was last seen with Jolyn on February 22 just after 3:00 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located in the 3100 block of Plaza Boulevard in National City.

Sheriff's investigators interviewed a witness Wednesday, February 23 who crossed the U.S./Mexico border the day before. The witness described seeing a young girl and an older woman fitting the description of Jolyn and Wendy Gutierrez crossing into Tijuana on foot.

Gutierrez is now wanted for kidnapping. The Sheriff's Homicide Unit has assumed responsibility of the investigation.