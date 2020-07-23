San Diego County sheriff's deputy arrested on child molestation charges

Record records show that the sheriff's deputy is facing 15 felony charges, including sending obscene material to seduce a minor.

VISTA, Calif. — A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested on felony child molestation charges on Wednesday, July 22.

The Chula Visa Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jaylen Fleer for 15 felony charges, including luring a minor for a sex offense and lewd acts with a child under 14.

According to San Diego County payrolls for the 2016 fiscal year, Fleer made $82,180 in total compensation. Of this total, $48,532 was received as a salary, $9,442 was received as overtime pay, $23,106 was received as benefits and $1,100 came from other types of compensation.

In 2019, Fleer's total pay from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department including benefits totaled more than $116,000.

"He was approached by Internal Affairs investigators in early May and taken off duty from San Diego Central Jail," the San Diego Union-Tribune first reported on Wednesday morning. "It is not clear whether Fleer was on paid or unpaid leave during the course of the investigation."

Lieutenant Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department released the following statement on Thursday:

"On 07/22/2020, the Chula Vista Police Department arrested suspect, 27-year-old Jaylen Fleer on multiple charges that involve engaging in sex acts with underage minors. Fleer was also identified to be employed as a correctional deputy at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. The investigation determined the crimes committed by Fleer had no nexus to his employment. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department cooperated and assisted with the investigation.

On 04/09/20, the Chula Vista Police Department received two anonymous Crime Stoppers tips regarding an unidentified adult male suspect, who engaged in sex acts with an underage victim. Investigators were able to identify the suspect and also determine that there were two additional underage victims.

Fleer surrendered to investigators yesterday afternoon and was processed at the Chula Vista Police Department for the following charges: 288 (c)(1) - pc - lewd & lascivious act w/child; 664/288 (c)(1) - pc - lewd & lascivious act w/child; 287 (b)(2) - pc - oral copulation w/ person under 16 years (f) (1 count); 288.2 (a)(2) - pc - harmful matter sent/ w/intent to seduce minor (f) (5 counts); 266 i (b) - pc - pandering: other person under 16 (f) (2 counts); 288.3 - pc - contact minor with intent sex (f) (3 counts); and 288.4 (b) - pc - arrange/go to meeting with minor (f) (4 counts). Fleer was later transported to the SDSO Vista detentions facility and booked into jail on the listed charges.

The Chula Vista Police Department would like to recognize Crime Stoppers for their role with assisting investigators identify Fleer. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or CVPD at 619-691-5151."

As on Thursday, July 23, Fleer is in custody in Vista. Fleer's arraignment is scheduled for July 31.