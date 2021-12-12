Denzel Draughn speaks about being acquitted of all charges in pepper-spraying incident involving police

"I didn’t expect it to come not guilty or for jurors to understand where I'm coming from," said Draughn.

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-nine-year-old Denzel Draughn was charged with two counts of using tear gas on officers and six counts of resisting arrest during a protest last year. He has been acquitted of all charges and now he is speaking out.

Draughn is happy he can be surrounded by his family now that a jury found him not guilty of eight felonies.

"The jurors who stopped to talk to me said they saw through the state's lies and that meant a lot to me," said Draughn.

Draughn was charged with pepper-spraying 11 San Diego Police officers during a protest against police violence downtown on August 28th last year.

"I acted off complete instinct," said Draughn.

Draughn said he pepper-sprayed the officers to protect other protesters being attacked.

"I saw police viciously hitting a protester who was being held from behind so he couldn’t protect his self or defend himself," said Draughn.

Draughns’ supporters gathered for a Sunday rally and victory party to celebrate the verdict.

"I'm ecstatic that Denzel was acquitted of all charges. It shows the power of the people," said Matsenela Odom, International Vice President of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement.

Draughn spent nearly two weeks in jail until the community came together to raise $150,000 to bail him out.

"It made me feel like someone cared. People were watching. They weren’t just going to allow the system to roll over me. It let me know that I was doing something that mattered that the community supported," said Draughn.

Draughn's wife is also grateful.

"Of course I'm feeling joyous and overjoyed. I'm happy that my children will have their father home and see our daughter grow up," said Parrish Davis, Draughn's wife.

"When you have support, it means everything in the world," said Draughn.

Draughn could have spent 11 years behind bars if he was found guilty.