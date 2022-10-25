San Diego mother accused of murdering her 2-month-old baby faces judge

35-year-old Christine Mendoza pleaded not guilty to a murder charge Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman accused of killing her two-month-old baby faced a judge for the first time Tuesday morning.

35-year-old Christine Mendoza entered a plea of not guilty. The judge ordered media not to show Mendoza's face on camera.

Mendoza is charged with First Degree Murder as well as child abuse resulting in the death of a child under the age of eight. She was supposed to be arraigned last week, but the hearing was delayed because she was under medical supervision.

Officers were called to the home October 16.

According to San Diego police, officers were dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. to a San Diego Mission Road apartment where Mendoza and an "obviously deceased" infant were found inside.

The baby suffered trauma to her body that indicated she was victim of a violent crime, according to SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

In a statement, the lieutenant said, "At this time this appears to a tragic domestic-related incident where the infant's mother killed her child for unknown reasons."

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the baby's father, the little girl was stabbed to death. The page has since been disabled.

Several friends of Mendoza's were in the courtroom Tuesday. They told CBS 8, Mendoza suffered from postpartum depression and was having problems with the baby's father.

Motive still remains unclear.

Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan said the case remains under investigation. She asked any members of the public to come forward if they have information.

"We are going to find justice for Baby Sophia in this case," said Kilamyan.

Mendoza is being held without bail. If convicted, she faces 25 years to life behind bars.

No new facts were revealed during Mendoza's brief Tuesday morning arraignment, but afterward Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan told reporters, "We are going to find justice for Baby Sophia."

Mendoza remains in custody without bail and is due back in court in January.