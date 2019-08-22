SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police held a news conference on Thursday to warn locals about a scam that targets the elderly.

Police say two men are going after seniors by posing as utility workers to get into their homes and make off with valuables.The SDPD also say they are following promising leads in connection with two incidents in Bird Rock and La Jolla.

Residents have reported people trying to collect water bills or sell water treatment devices. Authorities say scammers will use misleading but convincing statements about the quality or contents of your water.

The thieves are described as dark-skinned men of unknown race, one about 30 years old and 5-foot-6, and the other roughly 40 and 6 feet tall, according to police.

