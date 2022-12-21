San Diego police arrest babysitter in 3 child molestation cases, seek other victims

The incidents happened between July and December 2022 and involved three unrelated boys who at the time were seven, eight, and 11-years old.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit arrested 22-year-old Zayne St. Julien of Poway in connection with a series of child molestation cases and investigators are now looking for additional victims, police said Wednesday.

The incidents happened between July and December 2022 and involved three unrelated boys who at the time were seven, eight, and 11-years old, according to the San Diego Police Department.

According to police, in each case, the boys’ parents hired St. Julien, who was employed by a babysitting website named SitterCity.

One of the parents reported the molestation of her child to authorities in November, SDPD said.

Detectives immediately began to investigate and with the assistance of SitterCity personnel, two other boys were identified as victims. Police say their parents reported their children’s molestations to detectives in December.

St. Julien reportedly committed each molestation in the boys’ homes, according to SDPD.

On December 20, SDPD and the San Diego Harbor Police Department arrested St. Julien as he was getting off an airplane at San Diego International Airport. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on several child molestation charges. This investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents, or believes St. Julien may have targeted other victims, to call the San Diego Police Department Child Abuse Unit at (619) 531-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.