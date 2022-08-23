San Diego police fatally shoot suspect after machete attack in Fairmount Park

The suspect, described as a 48-year-old man, barricaded himself inside the home when police arrived, setting off a standoff, according to the sheriff's department.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A man who allegedly attacked a pair of women with a machete at a Fairmount Park home, along with a police dog and an officer during an ensuing standoff, was fatally shot by San Diego police Tuesday.

A sheriff's department official told reporters police initially responded Tuesday morning to the 1500 block of Bridgeview Drive in response to what was described as a family dispute, in which two women in their 70s were attacked by the suspect with a machete. Both women were taken to hospitals in unknown condition.

The suspect, described as a 48-year-old man, barricaded himself inside the home when police arrived, setting off a standoff, according to the sheriff's department.

Police attempted to negotiate a surrender, but the suspect would not comply, sheriff's officials said, prompting police to deploy a canine in an attempt to take the man into custody. A sheriff's spokesman said the dog was struck by some sort of sharp object, and an officer was also "assaulted," but it was unclear if they were hit by the machete used in the earlier attack.

That's when police gunfire erupted, killing the suspect, according to the sheriff's department.