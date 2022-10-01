San Diego police investigate fatal shooting in Stockton neighborhood

Police told News 8 that the suspect involved in the shooting died at the scene. No officers were reported injured.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego police officers are investigating a fatal shooting involving three officers, possibly during a robbery, in the Stockton neighborhood.

It happened Monday around 7:30 a.m. near a liquor store in the 3,000 block of Imperial Avenue, near 32nd Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call of a robbery and at some point, shots were fired. Police told News 8 that the man involved in the shooting died at the scene. No officers were reported injured.

"This area will probably be closed off for awhile during the investigation. It is early on in the investigation, so there's a lot of things we don't know. We're still trying to locate surveillance video and we haven't looked at any body-warned camera video yet," police said.

The person who made the call to police said a man came into the liquor store with a knife and took an unknown amount of money from the cash register. Police said when they arrived on scene, they encountered someone who looked like the suspect in a nearby alley.

Police said when the three officers approached the suspect he brandished a gun. At that point, the officers opened fire. It is unclear if an exchange of gun fire took place.