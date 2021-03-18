San Diego police investigate after person shot at Bahia Resort Hotel

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police were investigating a shooting Wednesday night at the Bahia Resort Hotel, the department confirmed. Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. following several calls reporting shots heard in the area of the hotel located on West Mission Bay Drive.

Officers located one victim with a gunshot wound who was transported to a nearby hospital by medics, according to police. The victim's condition was unknown as of Wednesday night.

Police had set up a perimeter around the hotel and were in search of a suspect late Wednesday.