San Diego police officer shot in Mountain View after pursuit, standoff underway

SWAT negotiators have made contact with the suspected shooter and the surrounding area residents have been evacuated.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer was transported to a hospital Monday after being shot by a suspect who led officers on a chase in Mountain View.

The shooting was reported around midnight on the 3500 block of Main Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the suspect was driving the vehicle and the suspect did not stop. This led to a car chase with a police helicopter overhead, it was a lengthy chase where the vehicle was abandoned near 45th and Logan Ave.

"The suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot with officers in pursuit. That suspect open fire on officers, hitting one officer at least one time. Officers were not able to return fire," police said.

The suspected shooter is holed up in an apartment building near the 1000 S 44th Street at this time, according to police. SWAT negotiators have made contact with the suspected shooter and the surrounding area residents have been evacuated.

Authorities said the officer's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

As of 5:30 a.m., a portion of Logan Avenue off the I-805 freeway near the Imperial Avenue exit remains closed.