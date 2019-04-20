SAN DIEGO — Police on Saturday identified a woman who was found dead in City Heights on Thursday.

Roun Choeun, 53, was found by her daughter inside her home.

Choeun's daughter called 911 shortly before 8:05 p.m. Thursday to report that she had found her mother injured and unresponsive inside a residence on Estrella Avenue between University and Polk avenues, according to San Diego police.

Officers arrived and found Choeun inside with traumatic injuries to her upper body, Lt. Chris Tivanian said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the woman's adult daughter became concerned when she was unable to contact her mother by phone then went to her mother's residence and found her gravely injured, the lieutenant said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information about the slaying was urged to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.