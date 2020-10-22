Watch: San Diego Police release video of officer-involved Rancho Penasquitos shooting

An officer shot 61-year-old Richard Young last week, according to police. The featured video is from Oct. 14.

SAN DIEGO — On Thursday, the San Diego Police Department has released video footage of an officer-involved shooting that left a domestic violence suspect wounded in Rancho Penasquitos on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The footage can be viewed on YouTube. We warn you that some of it may be considered disturbing. Parts of the 911 call are redacted, such as the address of the incident.

In the recording, a woman calls police on her "inebriated" husband. At some points, you can hear profanity in the background, including someone threatening "suicide by cop."

Body camera footage captured when officers arrived. Officers pin a man to the ground as a womanly voice screams in the background saying "What are you doing?"

An officer reportedly fired a weapon, then officers called for paramedics. The man shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Some parts have no audio and faces are blurred.